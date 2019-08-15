Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives $23.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Stephens raised Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 75,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,859 shares in the company, valued at $233,920.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,809,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

