Calix (ASX:CXL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Calix Ltd (ASX:CXL)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.00 ($0.71) and last traded at A$0.94 ($0.67), approximately 152,886 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.90 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $113.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.78.

About Calix (ASX:CXL)

Calix Limited, a technology company, engages in minerals processing and carbon capture business in Australia and internationally. The company offers ACTI-Mag, a solution for odor control, bio treater efficiency, biogas production, sludge management, and phosphate removal; and AQUA-Cal+, a water conditioner to address problems associated with intense aquaculture.

