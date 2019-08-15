CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get CAE alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 65.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 167,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 58.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CAE by 77.9% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 640,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 280,434 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.