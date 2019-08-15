BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 266.82 ($3.49).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of BT.A stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 164.28 ($2.15). 13,697,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.52.

In other news, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81). Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,484,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.