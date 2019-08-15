Bruce Lane Bond Buys 4,000 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CFO Bruce Lane Bond acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EPSN stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Texas Children s acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 369,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Epsilon Energy makes up 1.7% of Texas Children s’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.