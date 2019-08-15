Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 13,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:BFB traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. 735,043 shares of the company traded hands.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

