Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Sells C$1,662,500.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$1,662,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,871 shares in the company, valued at C$52,127,421.50.

Shares of TSE:BAM.A traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.66. 422,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of C$49.87 and a 12 month high of C$67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

