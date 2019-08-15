Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $22.60

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Saturday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

