Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $183.07

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.39. 501,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

