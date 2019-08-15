Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $183.07

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.08.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.39. 501,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $176.73.
In related news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
