Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Price Target at €17.94

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.94 ($20.86).

CA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of EPA CA traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €15.14 ($17.60). The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.19. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

