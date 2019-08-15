Brokerages Set Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) PT at $41.00

Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

WHD opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30. Cactus has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 157,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

