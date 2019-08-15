Brokerages Expect MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings. MGP Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGP Ingredients.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 74.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 360.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $48.01. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,034. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $832.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.