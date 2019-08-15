Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.26. Antero Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 263,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

In other news, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $23,020,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $61,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $14,162,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

