Brokerages Anticipate Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings. Neogen also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 31,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $2,173,685.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,512,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,198 shares of company stock valued at $10,158,539 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

