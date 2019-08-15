Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $18.00 target price on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 12,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

