Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Diana Shipping reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 137,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

