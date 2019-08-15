Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 14,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

