Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Myles Lambert Purchases 3,000 Shares

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Myles Lambert bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,077.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 271,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $19,980,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.