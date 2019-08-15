Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,518 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.54% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $134,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $3,081,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,364.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at $909,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,556 shares of company stock worth $8,295,927. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $156.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $157.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

