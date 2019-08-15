Bread Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx and Tokenomy. Over the last week, Bread has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and $281,037.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00275264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01334705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00096553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tokenomy, OKEx, IDEX, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

