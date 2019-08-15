Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 172.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1,650.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,066.00.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $15.99 on Thursday, hitting $1,875.20. 6,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,019.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,891.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.