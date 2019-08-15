BOLT Price Reaches $0.0072 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.01314084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,800,355 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

