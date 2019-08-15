BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$4.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIM. TD Securities cut Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aimia in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.60.

AIM stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.10. 300,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.72. Aimia has a one year low of C$3.07 and a one year high of C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.15 million and a P/E ratio of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimia will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

