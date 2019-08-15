Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BPMC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,156. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.55. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Borisy sold 21,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,007,474.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $938,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,022. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,491,000 after purchasing an additional 346,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after buying an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after buying an additional 305,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

