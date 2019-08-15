Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. 8,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,156. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $149,983.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,527 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,493.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

