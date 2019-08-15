Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $26,529.58 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,508 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
