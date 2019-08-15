Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $26,529.58 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,508 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

