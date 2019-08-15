Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Cap of $359,488.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 69.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $359,488.00 and $25.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00738332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000793 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

