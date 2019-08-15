Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $134.33 or 0.01335043 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, DragonEX, OTCBTC and SouthXchange. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $432.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00276061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000466 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Binance, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Bitrue, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, IDAX, Bit-Z, Koinex, Kucoin, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Hotbit, DragonEX, Cobinhood, MBAex, CoinBene, Coinsquare, Gate.io, Bibox, YoBit, SouthXchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Poloniex, BigONE, WazirX, FCoin, ZB.COM, Kraken, Coinbit, CoinZest, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Huobi, CoinEx and Korbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

