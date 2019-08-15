BitBar (BTB) Price Hits $2.80 on Major Exchanges

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00027781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a total market cap of $118,716.00 and $286.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,875.59 or 2.06992880 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,373 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

