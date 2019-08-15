Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BDT stock remained flat at $C$5.09 on Thursday. 100,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,004. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.72 million and a P/E ratio of -203.60.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

