BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $153,630.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $153,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,118.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $146,610.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Michael Rice sold 18,903 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $307,929.87.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $158,760.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,903 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $328,345.11.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 12.99. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a P/E ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 1.37.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

