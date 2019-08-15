BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,138. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 132.62% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.