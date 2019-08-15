Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Morningstar.com reports. Biocept had a negative net margin of 672.27% and a negative return on equity of 297.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 180.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.86% of Biocept worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

