Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Morningstar.com reports. Biocept had a negative net margin of 672.27% and a negative return on equity of 297.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.
Shares of BIOC opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
