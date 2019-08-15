BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 172.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. BIO-key International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BKYI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKYI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of BIO-key International in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

