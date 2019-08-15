BidaskClub Upgrades Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to “Hold”

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

