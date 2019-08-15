BidaskClub Lowers Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

