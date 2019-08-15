BidaskClub Lowers Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.43.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
