Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Better Capital PCC Ltd (LON:BCAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

About Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

