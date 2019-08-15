Berenberg Bank Downgrades Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) to Hold

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 45 ($0.59). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Capital & Regional stock traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 14.26 ($0.19). 445,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.90. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.50 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.