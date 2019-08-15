Benjamin Auyeung Sells 6,853 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $235,537.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,950.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Auyeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Benjamin Auyeung sold 22,097 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $767,428.81.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $795.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

