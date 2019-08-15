Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 2.5% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.