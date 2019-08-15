Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BC8. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.00 ($108.14).

Shares of Bechtle stock traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €84.90 ($98.72). 90,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 1-year high of €110.80 ($128.84). The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

