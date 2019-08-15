Beam Price Tops $1.05 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00010466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $33.45 million and approximately $80.01 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00274882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01313851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002320 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 31,814,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.