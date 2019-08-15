Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 149,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.19. 674,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,217. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

