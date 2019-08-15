Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.58

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 49397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Basf in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Basf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

