Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the introduction of the PayFac platform positions USIO to significantly scale future growth. Through PayFac, USIO is focused on driving organic growth in four large vertical markets with consistent payments streams with spending that totaled over $2.1 trillion in 2017 and include healthcare, utilities, property management and insurance.””

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on USIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Usio had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Usio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

