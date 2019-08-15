Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UBNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

NASDAQ UBNT opened at $111.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.28. Ubiquiti Networks has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $174.95.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 180.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 5.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 700.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.