Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

AAXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.22.

Shares of AAXN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. 8,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,121. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,589.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,165,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,003 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,501,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,905,000 after acquiring an additional 520,055 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 489,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

