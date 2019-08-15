Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,800. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avon Rubber traded as high as GBX 1,640 ($21.43) and last traded at GBX 1,640 ($21.43), with a volume of 54163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $508.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,373.57.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

