Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the second quarter valued at about $139,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avon Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,733,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 717,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avon Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,807,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after acquiring an additional 265,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avon Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Avon Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,281,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 136,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 606,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.78. Avon Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

