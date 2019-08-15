Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,338,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 6,814,300 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

